Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits UAE

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia with Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people to people connections, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Hashimy is also the UAE's special envoy for India.

Misri and Hashimy positively assessed the progress made on the decisions taken during the visits to India by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this year, the MEA said.

"They reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people to people connect," it said.

The two sides also identified new initiatives to further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it added.

Misri and Hashimy also exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the West Asia region and other regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said in a statement.

The foreign secretary also participated in a trilateral meeting under the India-France-UAE framework, along with Hashimy, and Martin Briens, Secretary General of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

"The three sides reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral partnership and agreed on a structured roadmap with defined timelines," the MEA said.

Misri also met Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO, Mubadala investment company. PTI MPB KVK KVK

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