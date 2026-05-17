Arrested Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas Faces Fresh Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

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HomeCitiesArrested Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas Faces Fresh Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

Arrested Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas Faces Fresh Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas, who was recently arrested by the ED in an extortion and fraud case linked to Sona Pappu, is now facing fresh allegations of financial irregularities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 May 2026 07:50 AM (IST)

Fresh allegations of financial irregularities have emerged against Kolkata Police DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an extortion and fraud case linked to Sona Pappu.

The latest accusations relate to alleged irregularities involving the Police Welfare Board, where Biswas was reportedly handling key responsibilities. Allegations have now surfaced claiming that accounts were forcibly opened in the Alipore Bodyguard Lines Cooperative Bank and funds were allegedly embezzled through those accounts.

Investigators are now trying to ascertain the amount of money allegedly siphoned off, identify the accounts involved and determine who was allegedly forced to open the accounts.

Lalbazar has initiated a separate investigation into the allegations.

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ED Arrest After Day-Long Questioning

Biswas was arrested by the ED on May 14 after being questioned for nearly 10-and-a-half hours at the agency’s office.

The Kolkata Police officer had allegedly skipped multiple summonses issued by the ED before finally appearing at the agency’s office at around 11:05 am on Thursday.

According to officials, he was interrogated in phases throughout the day before being arrested later in the night in connection with the extortion and fraud case involving Sona Pappu.

Allegations Of Non-Cooperation

The ED has claimed that Biswas avoided answering several questions during interrogation and allegedly attempted to withhold information from investigators.

Officials alleged that despite being confronted with multiple documents during questioning, the Kolkata Police DCP maintained that he had no knowledge of the matters being raised by investigators.

Sources indicated that the agency may seek his custody again for further interrogation, citing alleged non-cooperation during questioning.

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Multiple Cases Under ED Scanner

The ED had earlier issued notices to Biswas in connection with three separate cases.

Apart from the extortion and fraud case linked to Sona Pappu, the agency is also probing allegations related to medical admissions under the NRI quota and an alleged sand smuggling racket.

However, the arrest so far has been made only in connection with the extortion and fraud case.

According to ED sources, Biswas initially cooperated during the early phase of questioning on Thursday morning. Investigators, however, claimed that his cooperation diminished later after he was shown several documents linked to the probe.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News West Bengal News ED WEst Bengal KOLKATA Shantanu Sinha Biswas
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