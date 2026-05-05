Firmly committed to restoring Kerala's lost glory, people-centric governance model: Kharge

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI): As the UDF sealed victory in the Kerala assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said "real welfare" and economic empowerment would begin in the state now.

He thanked voters for electing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, and said it is committed to restoring the lost glory of Kerala.

"True welfare and real economic empowerment begins in Keralam now. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend heartfelt gratitude to every voter of Keralam for placing their trust in Congress and the UDF," he said in a post on X.

He thanked every leader, 'karyakarta' (worker), and our UDF allies whose "relentless hard work and dedication" helped secure the people's mandate, he said.

"We remain firmly committed to restoring the lost glory of Keralam and UDF's people-centric governance model," the Congress chief said.

Kharge also congratulated all party workers for their tireless and dedicated efforts during these elections.

"The results have been a mixed bag. However, we must remember that ours is an ideological battle. Such a path demands patience, perseverance, and unwavering resolve.

"Our party has always chosen the path of truth, justice, and inclusivity. While the journey may be challenging, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serve the people and protect the core values of our democracy," he said.

He urged party workers to move forward with renewed determination and continue our struggle with unity and purpose.

The UDF is set to form government in Kerala, pooling around 100 seats, as counting has nearly concluded in the state. PTI SKC KVK KVK

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