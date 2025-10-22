'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'

Hours after Haryana Police filed charges against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana for the alleged murder of their son, Aqil Akhter, Mustafa broke his silence, firmly rejecting the accusations and claiming that the truth would soon surface for all to see.

Responding to the FIR, which was lodged based on a social media post from his late son, Mustafa clarified: “The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone’s guilt has been proven.” He emphasised that the true investigation could now begin after the FIR is filed, expressing confidence that the facts would emerge and restore justice in the coming days.

The tragic sequence of events began when Aqil was found unconscious in his Sector 4 home in Panchkula, Haryana. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Initial police assessments found no evidence of foul play, and after a post-mortem, his family proceeded with the last rites.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically when a cascade of social media posts and videos brought new attention to the incident. A formal complaint by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab, led authorities to revisit the circumstances and register the case, giving rise to a fresh wave of scrutiny.

Mustafa Alleges 'Cheap Thinking, Dirty Politics' Behind Allegations

Addressing the media, Mustafa stated, “If the police receive a written complaint in any matter, it becomes the duty of the police to register an FIR on that complaint. The Panchkula police have carried out this duty, and I welcome it.”

He asserted that “dirty politics and cheap thinking” were behind the accusations, and warned those responsible for filing baseless charges that they, too, would face legal consequences.

“The loss of our young son has left an immense void, but we remain determined to confront the malicious actions of those driven by political motives and lowly intent,” Mustafa said, conveying a blend of personal grief and resilience in the face of public scrutiny.

Apart from Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, a former state minister, has also been booked in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son. Akhter's wife and sister have also been named in the FIR.

Mustafa is a retired 1985-batch IPS officer. He served as Punjab DGP (human rights), while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in the state.