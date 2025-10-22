Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to posting on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to thank the President of the United States Donald Trump for his Diwali wishes.

What Did Narendra Modi Say?

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," the Prime Minister wrote.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
