FIR Against SP MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi over alleged indecent and objectionable remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday.

The case was lodged at Mahoba Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh following a complaint filed by BJP leader Satyendra Pratap.

According to police officials, the FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 352 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The controversy erupted after Lodhi allegedly made objectionable remarks and used abusive language against the prime minister on Monday while reacting to Modi’s appeal asking people not to buy gold.

The comments triggered strong protests from BJP workers and intensified the political atmosphere in the state.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

The Samajwadi Party has not yet issued an official statement regarding the FIR.

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