A PML-N lawmaker proposed nominating top leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing their effective diplomacy amid tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.
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Farooq Abdullah Calls Nobel Nomination Move ‘Unfortunate’, Stresses Humanity Over Awards
Welcoming the halt in hostilities, Abdullah added, “Thank God that the war has stopped. May God stop the war in future also. May peace come in the world and we all can benefit from it.”
- Pakistani lawmakers nominated leaders for Nobel Peace Prize.
- Farooq Abdullah calls Nobel nomination proposal unfortunate.
- Abdullah stresses service to humanity over Nobel Prize.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did a Pakistani lawmaker propose leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize?
What was Farooq Abdullah's reaction to the Nobel Peace Prize proposal?
Farooq Abdullah termed the proposal unfortunate, stating that service to humanity and ending war are greater than any award like the Nobel Prize.
What is scheduled to happen in Pakistan on April 11?
A key meeting between the United States and Iran is scheduled to take place in Pakistan on April 11.
What is Iran demanding regarding the conflict?
Amid heightened global tensions, Iran is maintaining a firm stance on demanding a ceasefire in Lebanon.
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