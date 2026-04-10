Farooq Abdullah Calls Nobel Nomination Move ‘Unfortunate’, Stresses Humanity Over Awards

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has termed as “unfortunate” a proposal in Pakistan to nominate top leaders, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker in Punjab’s provincial assembly introduced a resolution nominating the three leaders, citing what it described as effective diplomacy amid tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

‘Some Work For Nobel, Some For Humanity’

Reacting to the development, Abdullah said that seeking such recognition was misplaced.

“Some work for the Nobel Prize, some for humanity. Those who demand the Nobel Prize, it is unfortunate. There is a greater award than this and that is service to humanity. Ending war is more important than the Nobel Prize. Humanity is a greater thing than the Nobel Prize. It is humanity that is suffering. It is humanity that must be saved.”

Calls For Peace Amid Tensions

Welcoming the halt in hostilities, Abdullah added, “Thank God that the war has stopped. May God stop the war in future also. May peace come in the world and we all can benefit from it.”

US-Iran Meeting In Focus

The remarks come ahead of a key meeting between the United States and Iran scheduled for April 11 in Pakistan.

In preparation, Islamabad has been placed under tight security, with sensitive areas including the presidential and prime ministerial residences and Parliament sealed off.

Global Attention On Regional Tensions

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions, with Iran maintaining a firm stance on demanding a ceasefire in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump is working to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a ceasefire in Lebanon, following which a crucial meeting on the issue is expected to take place in Washington next week.