Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAmid Rising Scams, ED Says No Concept Of Digital Arrests Under Prevention Of Money Laundering Act

Amid Rising Scams, ED Says No Concept Of Digital Arrests Under Prevention Of Money Laundering Act

There is no concept of digital arrest or online arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The ED implements the FEMA, but it is a civil law with no provisions for arrest.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: There is no concept of digital or online arrest under the anti-money laundering law and the ED undertakes such a procedure only in person, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.

The reiteration by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) comes in the backdrop of rising instances of 'digital arrest', a cyber crime where criminals cheat people by calling them over an online messaging platform and seek money in return.

"It is reiterated that arrests made by the ED are done after following due procedure and are done physically in person.

"There is no concept of digital arrest or online arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002," the ED said.

The ED also implements the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) but being a civil law, there are no provisions for the arrest of a person.

The ED has in the past issued such an advisory against digital arrests and fake summons but it issued a latest statement saying it was doing it again after it noticed "multiple instances wherein certain unscrupulous persons (conman) have sent summons to individuals with the motive of cheating or extortion".

"These fake summons are often similar to the genuine summons issued by ED and hence, it is difficult for the individuals to distinguish between the fake and genuine summons," it said.

The agency issues summons or notices calling individuals to depose before it for questioning under the criminal Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The agency said in order to provide individuals a facility to verify the authenticity of the summons received by them from the ED, it has implemented a mechanism of generating summons through the system which bears a QR code and a unique passcode at the bottom of the summons document.

"Officials of the ED have been instructed to issue summons only through the system except in certain exceptional circumstances.

"It may also be noted that the summons generated from the system shall be duly signed and stamped by the official issuing the summons and shall also contain his/her official email id and the phone number for correspondence purposes," the ED said.

The authenticity of the summons can be verified on the official website of the agency -- https://enforcementdirectorate.gov.in -- 24 hours after the issuing date (excluding public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays), it said.

In case of summons not generated by the system individuals can contact a designated official-- Assistant Director Rahul Verma-- at his office located in the ED headquarters at A Block, Pravartan Bhawan, APJ Kalam Road, New Delhi -110011.

The officer can also be contacted through his official email ID-- adinv2-ed[at]gov[dot]in-- and landline no- 011-23339172, the statement said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate PMLA Scam Online Scam Cybercrime QR Code ED Cyber Crime Digital Arrest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Election 2025
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
If Chirag Paswan Goes Solo In Bihar Election, Can BJP Afford The Fallout?
Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget