Delhi Govt To Install Air Purifiers In 10,000 Classrooms Amid Rising Pollution

The Delhi government announced the installation of air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms of government schools in a major initiative to protect schoolchildren from rising air pollution, officials said. The step aims to provide clean and safe air for students during school hours to safeguard their health and ensure uninterrupted learning.

Speaking at a press conference, Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the Delhi government is implementing not just temporary measures but long-term solutions to tackle pollution.

“Children’s health is the government’s top priority, and providing a clean environment in schools is our responsibility,” he said. The minister noted that pollution levels often rise to a point where children face breathing difficulties, making it essential to ensure clean air inside classrooms.

Phase-Wise Implementation

Sood added that the scheme will be implemented in phases. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms across various areas of Delhi, with plans to expand the program based on need and feedback.

“We want our children to study smartly and breathe smart air. Clean air is vital for both their physical and mental development,” he said.

Criticism Of Previous Measures

During the press conference, the minister criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for what he called “cosmetic measures” to tackle pollution.

“The solution to a serious problem like pollution does not lie in showy campaigns,” he said, referring to temporary initiatives like odd-even vehicle schemes. He emphasized that the current government is focused on administrative and long-term measures that provide lasting benefits.

Broader Pollution Control Measures

Sood also noted that pollution control efforts are not limited to schools. He said the Public Works Department has been directed to utilize the environmental cess fund to purchase mechanized road-cleaning machines for each assembly constituency. These machines will remove dust and debris from roads, thereby reducing particulate matter in the air.

The initiative underscores the Delhi government’s focus on both public health in schools and broader urban environmental management amid worsening air quality in the city.