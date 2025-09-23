Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaEnforcement Directorate Targets AAP’s Satyendar Jain, Attaches Assets Over ₹7 Cr

Enforcement Directorate Targets AAP’s Satyendar Jain, Attaches Assets Over ₹7 Cr

The ED attached ₹7.44 crore in assets linked to Satyendar Jain, alleging "benami" ownership through companies.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 7.44 crore of companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain as part of an alleged "benami" assets-linked money-laundering case.

The action came after the Delhi High Court ruled in an income-tax department case recently that the AAP leader's close associates -- Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain -- were his "benami holders" and deposited Rs 7.44 crore "in cash" at the Bank of Baroda's Bhogal branch here as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) of 2016, the federal agency said in a statement.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court dismissed their (the accused) SLPs and review petitions, rendering the finding (of the high court) final," it said.

The IDS of 2016 was bought by the Union government, offering a one-time chance to the holders of domestic income and assets that had illegally escaped taxes to come clean by paying the tax and a 45-per cent penalty.

"Benami" means "no name" or "without name" and such properties are not purchased in the name of the real beneficiary.

The ED alleged that under the IDS, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain claimed beneficial ownership of income or assets of Rs 16.53 crore received between 2011 and 2016 in the accounts of companies, such as Akinchan Developers, Paryas Infosolutions, Manglayatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex.

These entities were "beneficially owned and controlled" by Satyendar Kumar Jain, the agency said.

The 60-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has maintained that he has done no wrong and has been a victim of a political conspiracy.

The ED said it has shared this information with the CBI, which chargesheeted Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain and others in December 2018 in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The CBI, it said, further investigated the matter and subsequently, filed a supplementary chargesheet, "enhancing" the disproportionate assets attributed to Satyendar Jain during his tenure as a minister in the Delhi government from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017.

Following this CBI prosecution complaint, the ED said it identified fresh assets worth Rs 7.44 crore and issued a provisional order for their attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 15.

It said it will "soon" file a fresh chargesheet against the accused in this benami assets case.

Satyendar Jain was arrested in the DA-linked money-laundering case by the ED in May 2022. He is currently out on bail after spending 18 months in jail.

In March 2022, the ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in the DA case and alleged that the properties belonged to companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Satyendar Jain.

It also filed a chargesheet against the AAP leader and some linked persons in July 2022. The trial in the case is ongoing before a special PMLA court at Rouse Avenue in Delhi. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Satyendra Jain
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO Countries...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War
'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO Countries...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War
World
‘Should Get Nobel Peace Prize’: Trump At UNGA Reiterates He Ended ‘Unendable’ Wars, Including India-Pak Conflict
‘Should Get Nobel Peace Prize’: Trump At UNGA Reiterates He Ended India-Pak Conflict — WATCH
World
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue In New York Ahead Of Trump's Speech
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue Ahead Of Trump's Speech
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget