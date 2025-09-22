According to a report by PTI, former Indian batsman, Robin Uthappa, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi today, September 22, 2025, for questioning in an online betting app money laundering case.

He reportedly reached the ED office around 11:00 am, and will have a statement recorded in a case linked to the 1xBet platform under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Another Former Indian Cricketer Summoned by ED

Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case: Officials pic.twitter.com/UYgJx66UZc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2025

Earlier this month, India's ex-opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan had been Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the 1xBet illegal betting app case.

Prior to him, Suresh Raina, 2011 ICC World Cup winner, was also summoned and questioned by ED officials in August 2025.

Robin Uthappa, 2007 ICC T20 World Cup winner with India, has now appeared before officials for the same. Notably, Yuvraj Singh has reportedly been sent a summon for questioning in this case as well, for September 23, 2025.

Robin Uthappa's cricketing career

Robin Uthappa debuted for the Indian national cricket team in ODIs on April 15, 2006 against England. A year later, he marked his first outing for the Men in Blue in a T20I against Scotland in September 2007.

This match was a part of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup, which India would go on to win against Pakistan in the final.

Uthappa played a part in the India vs Pakistan Bowl Out tie-breaker too (which was done after their group stage encounter) in that World Cup, and successfully hit the stumps to help his team win.

In the IPL, Robin Uthappa has represented franchises like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Pune Warriors (PW), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the Mumbai Indians (MI), and has won the title twice.

