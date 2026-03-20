EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Australia, Canada Over West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, and discussed the West Asia crisis.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with Wong and Anand came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.

"Very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong. Shared our assessments of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Also discussed Indo-Pacific issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Following his conversation with Anand, Jaishankar said: "Discussed the West Asia conflict and bilateral ties. Look forward to continuing our conversation." An Israeli attack on Iran's strategic South Pars gas fields on Wednesday resulted in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in a number of Gulf nations, including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan.

Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)