Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDubai-Bound Emirates Flight Returns To Kochi After 'Security Incident' At DXB

Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Returns To Kochi After 'Security Incident' At DXB

Flight EK533 departed from Cochin International Airport but was instructed to turn back following the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport due to a security incident.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An Emirates flight headed to Dubai International Airport from Cochin International Airport returned to Kochi on Monday morning after a security incident was reported at the destination airport.

Flight EK533 departed from Cochin International Airport at around 4.30 am with 325 passengers on board. However, while en route, the aircraft was instructed to turn back following the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, a CIAL spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The flight safely landed back in Kochi at around 8.30 am.

Passengers have been asked to remain on board while authorities assess the situation at the Dubai airport. “If operations at DXB resume, the flight will continue its journey to Dubai,” the spokesperson added

Flights Temporarily Suspended At Dubai Airport After Drone Strike

Earlier today Emriates temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai after a dron strike near the Dubai International Airport caused a massive fire.

"All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," a statement by Emirates noted.

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations were halted as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said the suspension was implemented as a safety measure while authorities assessed the situation.

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the statement said.

Authorities also confirmed that a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing limited damage.

“Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety,” the Dubai Media Office said.

The development comes amid the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted security conditions and operations at several locations across the West Asia region.

Related Video

Tehran Airstrikes: Heavy Airstrikes in Tehran and Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport as Middle East War Intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Emirates flight EK533 return to Kochi?

Emirates flight EK533 returned to Kochi due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport, which led to its temporary closure.

What caused the disruption at Dubai International Airport?

Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone strike in the vicinity of the airport, which caused a fire.

What was the impact on passengers of flight EK533?

Passengers were asked to remain on board while the situation was assessed. The flight was expected to continue to Dubai if operations resumed.

What did Emirates advise passengers to do?

Emirates advised passengers not to go to the airport and to wait for further updates regarding their flights.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Airport Emirates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Returns To Kochi After 'Security Incident' At DXB
Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Returns To Kochi After 'Security Incident' At DXB
India
LPG Crisis Hits Gig Workers, Food Delivery Orders Drop Amid Gas Shortage
LPG Crisis Hits Gig Workers, Food Delivery Orders Drop Amid Gas Shortage
India
Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits
Air India Initiates Action After Finding Misuse Of Staff Travel Benefits
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram
Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Kanshi Ram
Advertisement

Videos

Tehran Airstrikes: Heavy Airstrikes in Tehran and Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport as Middle East War Intensifies
Breaking News: Drone Attack Reported Near Dubai Airport as Iran–US–Israel Conflict Enters Day 17
ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget