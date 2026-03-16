Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Returns To Kochi After 'Security Incident' At DXB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An Emirates flight headed to Dubai International Airport from Cochin International Airport returned to Kochi on Monday morning after a security incident was reported at the destination airport.

Flight EK533 departed from Cochin International Airport at around 4.30 am with 325 passengers on board. However, while en route, the aircraft was instructed to turn back following the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, a CIAL spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The flight safely landed back in Kochi at around 8.30 am.

Passengers have been asked to remain on board while authorities assess the situation at the Dubai airport. “If operations at DXB resume, the flight will continue its journey to Dubai,” the spokesperson added

Flights Temporarily Suspended At Dubai Airport After Drone Strike

Earlier today Emriates temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai after a dron strike near the Dubai International Airport caused a massive fire.

"All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," a statement by Emirates noted.

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations were halted as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said the suspension was implemented as a safety measure while authorities assessed the situation.

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the statement said.

Authorities also confirmed that a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing limited damage.

“Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone’s safety,” the Dubai Media Office said.

The development comes amid the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has disrupted security conditions and operations at several locations across the West Asia region.