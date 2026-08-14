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English NewsNewsIndiaDefence PSU launches high-resolution 'Garud' binoculars for civilian market

Defence PSU launches high-resolution 'Garud' binoculars for civilian market

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI): A defence public sector undertaking (PSU) on Thursday launched indigenous high-resolution binoculars 'Garud' with a wide .

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 12:54 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI): A defence public sector undertaking (PSU) on Thursday launched indigenous high-resolution binoculars 'Garud' with a wide 7.6-degree field of view for the civilian market.

Developed and manufactured by the Ordnance Factory, Dehradun, a unit of India Optel Limited (IOL), Garud embodies the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through indigenous design and manufacturing, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Garud, which was launched at DPSU Bhawan here, combines proven defence-grade expertise with modern technology to deliver reliable and high-quality optical performance for civilian users, it said.

"Garud offers 8x magnification and a wide 7.6-degree field of view, enabling clear observation of distant objects while retaining a broad viewing perspective," the ministry said.

"The binocular features ±5 diopter adjustment to accommodate individual eyesight, soft-touch eyecups for comfortable extended viewing and a secure, ergonomic grip. Its weather-resistant construction enables reliable use across varied outdoor conditions," it said.

Weighing approximately 610 grams, Garud combines portability with dependable performance in a compact design. It is suited for a wide range of applications, including birdwatching, wildlife observation, nature exploration, travel, sports, forestry, marine activities and security-related applications.

The launch marks the entry of IOL, a Mini Ratna category-I defence PSU under the Department of Defence Production, into the civilian optics market, the statement said.

The product draws upon a binocular platform which has served as a trusted and reliable companion for the defence forces and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in demanding operational conditions, it said.

The launch event was attended by senior officers from Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, CAPF and Wildlife Society of India, along with members of the board of directors and senior officers of IOL. PTI KND DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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