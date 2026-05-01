Delhi: Two booked for securing govt tenders using fake documents

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI): Two former employees of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical firm have been booked for allegedly cheating, forging documents and impersonating to secure government tenders, including supplies to Army hospitals, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on April 18 on a complaint filed by a representative of SMPL Life Sciences Private Limited, Janakpuri. The complaint named Prabhnoor Singh Puri, a resident of Paschim Vihar, and Ajay Kumar of Janakpuri as accused in the case.

According to the complaint, both were previously employed by the company and had access to sensitive data, including client databases, pricing structures, tender documents, and financial records. They were terminated from the firm over alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was alleged that after termination, they misused confidential company data and set up a separate entity, Mammoth Life Sciences LLP, operating from the Mayapuri industrial area.

"They impersonated themselves as a sister concern of the complainant's company and used forged documents to fraudulently secure government tenders, causing wrongful loss to the complainant," the FIR stated.

The complaint further alleged that forged letterheads of a pharmaceutical firm were submitted before the authorities under the Ministry of Defence. Upon verification, the firm denied issuing any such document, leading to cancellation of the tender and blacklisting of the accused entity, it said.

Sources claimed that irregularities in drug supply came to light after scrutiny by the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital, following which the firm was barred and its licence revoked by the drug authorities.

However, allegations suggest that the accused continued operations through alternative arrangements.

The FIR also accuses the duo of running a defamation campaign by making false allegations against the complainant company before clients and government officials to damage its reputation and divert business.

In addition, the complainant alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 crore and issued threats of leaking confidential data and causing physical harm if the demand was not met.

They allegedly showed photographs of known gangsters and claimed links with organised crime syndicates to intimidate company representatives.

Further investigation is underway to verify the extent of alleged fraud in procurement processes and the quality of medicines supplied. PTI SSJ APL APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)