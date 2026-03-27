Delhi-NCR Weather: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Sunday

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Residents of Delhi can expect a shift in weather conditions on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds through the day. Cloudy skies are likely to dominate, with spells of drizzle and lightning activity beginning from the forenoon and continuing into the evening.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 20–30 kmph, offering some relief after recent warm afternoons, even as atmospheric instability increases due to an incoming weather system.

Delhi Weather: Rain, Gusty Winds Return

After a steady rise in daytime temperatures earlier this week, Delhi and surrounding NCR regions are set to witness a change in conditions. Light showers accompanied by gusty winds are expected to continue until late Friday night.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is currently influencing northwestern parts of India, setting the stage for intermittent rainfall activity. The system is likely to intensify over the next two days, bringing more widespread showers across the region.

Temperatures To See Sharp Fluctuations

The IMD has indicated notable variations in temperature over the coming days. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 1–2°C within the next 24 hours, followed by a dip of 3–4°C. A brief increase of 2–3°C is likely on March 28 and 29, before temperatures fall again by another 2–3°C.

Overall, temperatures will remain above normal in the immediate term, before dropping below seasonal averages on March 27, 30, and 31. For Friday, the city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 30°C and a minimum of about 20°C.

Weekend Alert: Thunderstorms Likely To Intensify

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, cautioning residents about thunderstorms and rain activity under the continued influence of the western disturbance.

On March 29, Delhi is expected to witness two distinct spells of rain—one in the morning and another later in the afternoon. Both phases may be accompanied by lightning and stronger winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph. Light showers are also likely to persist into March 30.

Extended Outlook: Cloudy Skies Ahead

Looking beyond the weekend, partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the next few days. Sunday, in particular, is likely to remain overcast, with intermittent light rain and thunderstorms occurring during both morning and afternoon hours.

As weather conditions remain dynamic, residents are advised to stay updated with forecasts and prepare for sudden changes, especially during peak commuting hours. The shifting pattern underscores the seasonal transition, with western disturbances continuing to influence northern India’s climate in the coming days.