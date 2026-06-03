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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Medical Council gets new governing panel

Delhi Medical Council gets new governing panel

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has got a new eight-member council following elections held in Ma.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has got a new eight-member council following elections held in May.

Numerous registered medical practitioners exercised their voting rights at the council's Shastri Park office on May 31 to elect members of the DMC governing panel.

The newly elected council comprises Dr Prakash Lalchandani, Dr Manjusha Goel, Dr Ajay Bedi, Dr Piyush Jain, Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Dr Ashok Kumar Grover, Dr Ashwini Dalmia and Dr Vipender Sabherwal.

Dr Prakash Lalchandani secured the highest number of votes at 2,481. He was followed by Dr Manjusha Goel with 2,388 votes and Dr Ajay Bedi with 2,312 votes.

Dr Piyush Jain secured 2,277 votes, while Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta received 2,206 votes. Dr Ashok Kumar Grover polled 2,176 votes, followed by Dr Ashwini Dalmia with 2,123 votes and Dr Vipender Sabherwal with 2,017 votes.

The elections this year were held amid reports of allegations by some members of the medical fraternity regarding purported irregularities in the electoral process.

The Delhi Medical Council is a statutory body constituted in September 1998 following the enactment of the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997 by the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The council is vested with the powers, duties and functions of regulating the practice of the modern scientific system of medicine in the national capital. PTI SGV RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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