Delhi: Fake judicial officer held with firearm; accomplice arrested

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI): Two men, including one allegedly impersonating a judicial officer using forged documents, have been arrested in New Delhi with a firearm and live ammunition, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Surya Agarwal (31) and Nikhil Yadav (21), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

According to the police, the arrests were made by a team from Parliament Street police station as part of a drive to check potential security threats in the national capital.

"On April 5, around 5 pm, the team intercepted a suspicious SUV (MG Hector) car that was plying without a registration number plate and had black film on its windows, which is prohibited. The vehicle also bore a sticker reading 'Judge, Government of Uttar Pradesh', raising suspicion," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said in a statement.

During the search, a pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Nikhil Yadav's possession, while five live cartridges were found with Agarwal, the DCP added..

During questioning, Agarwal allegedly claimed to be an advocate and also posed as a civil judge from Uttar Pradesh. He produced a judicial identity card and a letter purportedly issued by Uttar Pradesh authorities, claiming he had permission to carry the weapon into Delhi.

However, upon verification, the police discovered that both the identity card and the letter were forged and digitally altered, the officer said.

Police further found that Agarwal possessed a valid arms licence issued in Uttar Pradesh, but it was restricted to that state and did not permit him to carry the weapon into Delhi.

A case has been registered at the Parliament Street police station, and further investigation is ongoing.

The police have seized the pistol, nine live cartridges, the SUV used in the incident, the forged identity card, the fabricated permission letter, and the sticker used to falsely assert official status.

Efforts are being made to determine the source of the forged documents. PTI BM MPL MPL

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