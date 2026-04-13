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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi: Cop stabbed by burglars during raid, both accused held

Delhi: Cop stabbed by burglars during raid, both accused held

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI): An assistant sub-inspector was injured after two alleged burglars attacked a Delhi Police team with a knife during an early morning raid in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday, an official sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 12:43 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI): An assistant sub-inspector was injured after two alleged burglars attacked a Delhi Police team with a knife during an early morning raid in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 5 am when a team of the Anti-Snatching and Burglary Cell of Outer district, comprising ASI Vinod, Head Constable Ravi and constables Devender and Abhishek, reached a house in Shiv Nagar while tracking suspects wanted in a burglary case registered at Rani Bagh police station.

"Two suspects, who were riding a stolen motorcycle, were caught in the act while attempting a burglary at the premises. When the team tried to apprehend them, the accused allegedly attacked the personnel with a knife," a senior police officer said.

ASI Vinod sustained a stab injury above his right eyebrow, while Constable Abhishek also came under attack during the scuffle, police said, adding that despite the assault, the team managed to overpower and detain both the accused on the spot.

The suspects have been identified as Babloo Singh and Dharam Singh, who claimed to be residents of Nangloi. Their identities and addresses are being verified, police said.

The motorcycle used by the accused, reported stolen from Adarsh Nagar, along with the tools used for committing burglary, have been seized from their possession.

ASI Vinod was provided medical treatment and is said to be out of danger, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other cases and to verify their criminal antecedents, police added. PTI BM MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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