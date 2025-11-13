Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The investigation into the recent terror attack near Delhi’s Red Fort has uncovered a shocking revelation. The plan was not limited to the national capital. Authorities have found that the suspects were preparing for serial blasts across four major cities.

According to official sources, eight suspected terrorists were behind the conspiracy and had divided themselves into four separate groups, each assigned to a different city. Each team was reportedly equipped with multiple IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), with the intention of carrying out synchronized explosions.

ALSO READ: Dr Umar's Leg Was Stuck Between Steering Wheel And Accelerator After Delhi Blast, Reveals Probe

Network And Operations Under Investigation

Security agencies are now probing the suspects’ network and movements to identify all individuals involved and trace the supply chain of the explosives. Investigators believe the attackers had already gathered the materials required for the bombings and were awaiting instructions to execute the plan simultaneously in four cities.

Human Remains Found Near Red Fort

The blast near Red Fort Metro Station was so severe that even days later, human remains were discovered scattered across nearby areas. On 13 November, body parts were recovered from the Lajpat Rai Market, located close to a three-storey Jain temple adjacent to the Red Fort. These remains have been sent for DNA testing to help identify the deceased and notify their families.

Key Suspect Identified As Dr Umar

In a major breakthrough, investigators have confirmed the identity of one of the main suspects. Sources reveal that Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the i20 car involved in the incident, has been identified through DNA testing. The DNA samples from his mother matched those found on bone and dental fragments recovered from the vehicle.

Security agencies continue their probe into this multi-city terror plan as surveillance and intelligence operations intensify across affected regions.