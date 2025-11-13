Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDr Umar's Leg Was Stuck Between Steering Wheel And Accelerator After Delhi Blast, Reveals Probe

Dr Umar's Leg Was Stuck Between Steering Wheel And Accelerator After Delhi Blast, Reveals Probe

Dr Umar’s disappearance came a day after police seized nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse in Faridabad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Investigators have confirmed that Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama-based medical professional, was the man behind the deadly November 10 bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more.

According to forensic officials, DNA samples collected from Umar's mother matched the human remains found inside the white Hyundai i20 that exploded on Netaji Subhash Marg, one of Old Delhi's busiest stretches. Delhi Police said his leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and accelerator, indicating he was driving the car when it detonated.

The powerful blast ripped through the crowded marketplace, shattering shopfronts, overturning vehicles, and sending panic across the historic Red Fort area. The explosion has been described as one of the most severe attacks to hit the capital in recent years.

Trail Of Evidence Points To Jaish Module

Dr Umar, who disappeared from Pulwama on November 9, had bought the i20 just 11 days before the blast, raising early suspicions about his role. Investigators now believe he was part of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics network that operated between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir.

Sources said the group comprised nine to ten members, including five to six doctors, who allegedly exploited their professional access to acquire chemicals and explosive materials under the guise of medical research and supply chains.

Dr Umar’s disappearance came a day after police seized nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse in Faridabad. Investigators suspect he went underground soon after, switching off multiple mobile phones and skipping duties at the university where he worked since late October.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast Dr Umar Dr Umar DNA
Cities
