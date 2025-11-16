Haryana Doctor Detained As ‘White-Collar’ Terror Network Probe Linked To Delhi Blast Widens

A woman doctor from Haryana posted at a government medical college in south Kashmir has been detained for questioning, as investigators uncover what they believe is a sophisticated “white-collar” terror module operating across multiple states. Counter-intelligence teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided a rented flat in Anantnag’s Malaknag area and took Dr Priyanka Sharma of Rohtak into custody.

She has been working at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, according to an India Today report.

A mobile phone and SIM card seized from the premises are now undergoing forensic analysis. Police initiated action after the arrest of Adeel, a former GMC staffer, whose interrogation allegedly revealed individuals offering logistical or financial support to the network. Call-detail records then traced officers back to Dr Sharma’s address. A verification team from Haryana is expected in Anantnag soon.

Sweep widens to Uttar Pradesh

The leads from Kashmir have triggered parallel checks across Uttar Pradesh, where around 200 Kashmiri-origin students and doctors are under the scanner. The state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad has contacted institutions in Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur, and nearby cities.

This comes amid an intensifying probe into the Red Fort blast earlier this month that killed 13 people. Three men, including two doctors from Haryana’s Al-Falah University, were arrested in coordinated Delhi Police raids across Dhauj, Nuh and adjoining regions.

The university is now entangled in legal trouble, with Delhi Police’s Crime Branch filing two FIRs for cheating and forgery following regulatory complaints of irregularities. A team also visited its Delhi office seeking details of those being monitored.

Investigators say the detained doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, were known to Umar Nabi, the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the historic monument, and were in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, already in custody in the “white-collar” module case. One of them was reportedly in Delhi for an AIIMS interview on the day of the blast.

Elsewhere, Haryana Police have picked up a man identified as Dinesh alias Dabbu for suspected illegal fertiliser sales. Authorities believe members of the module pooled around ₹26 lakh to procure explosive materials, spending ₹3 lakh on NPK fertiliser. Investigators are now probing whether Dinesh supplied the product and whether his distribution network stretched further.

Police teams have also questioned a tea-stall operator in Wazirpur Industrial Area, where Umar briefly stopped before the blast. CCTV footage captured him seated at the stall for a few minutes. Officers are now tracking vehicles from Sunehri Masjid parking, where the car remained for nearly three hours, only clearing each after rigorous checks.

In Faridabad alone, police say they have inspected around 140 mosques, 1,700 tenants, 40 fertiliser and seed shops, 200 guesthouses and more than 500 people from Jammu and Kashmir in a sweeping security drive.

The initial case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act filed by Delhi Police has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the wider conspiracy and interstate links as the investigation continues to expand.