Delhi: Barapullah Phase-III flyover remains congested a day after opening

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI): The Barapullah Phase-III flyover remained congested on Thursday, a day after it was opened for commuters, with traffic police putting up barricades at the entrance.

Traffic from Mayur Vihar Phase-I towards Sarai Kale Khan was particularly affected, commuters said.

"There was traffic congestion for some time. We had advised commuters to use the DND or Akshardham route. However, with the barricades removed, traffic is now normal and commuters are travelling without any hassle," a senior traffic police officer said.

The carriageway from AIIMS towards Mayur Vihar was also opened on Thursday afternoon, facilitating movement of traffic on the newly opened corridor, Public Works Department officials said.

The Rs 1,635-crore Barapullah Phase-III project was approved in 2014, with work beginning in 2015. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays, leading to an increase in its cost.

The newly inaugurated corridor connects Mayur Vihar Phase-I on the Noida Link Road with Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road. It merges with the existing Barapullah network to create a continuous, signal-free stretch of about 9 km up to the AIIMS roundabout.

The corridor was expected to ease traffic on the DND and Akshardham routes.

The project was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with four other road projects, taking the total project outlay to Rs 1,941 crore.

PWD officials said traffic movement from Mayur Vihar towards AIIMS has now been opened for commuters. PTI SSM APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)