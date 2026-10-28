Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC orders Raut's personal appearance, Wagle's virtual, November 17.

Proceedings concern Raut's remarks criticizing Chief Justice of India.

SCBA filed contempt petition over comments about judiciary.

Raut's response, lawyer's authorization missing, prompted personal appearance.

The Supreme Court has directed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to appear in person on November 17 in connection with a criminal contempt petition over his remarks about Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The court has also directed journalist Nikhil Wagle to join the proceedings through video conferencing on the same date.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) initiated contempt proceedings over comments made by Raut and Wagle concerning the Chief Justice. The court had issued notices to both at an earlier hearing and had initially exempted them from personal appearance.

Raut has now been directed to appear personally as his response and his lawyer's power of attorney were not available on the court record, according to the details of the proceedings.

Why Has The Supreme Court Summoned Sanjay Raut?

The controversy centres on Raut's criticism of CJI Surya Kant over the latter's reported refusal to meet INDIA bloc leaders regarding the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Raut also questioned the Chief Justice's reported interactions with political figures, alleging that he had played badminton with them in London and attended political events.

The Attorney General subsequently clarified that the photograph cited in the controversy was not taken in London but at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium.

ALSO READ: Jan Suraaj Breaks Into Bihar’s Upper House; Prashant Kishor’s Party Topples Congress Veteran In Darbhanga

SCBA Files Criminal Contempt Petition

The criminal contempt petition was filed by Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai. The petition names both Raut and Wagle over their remarks concerning the judiciary.

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Jaymalya Bagchi had previously expressed concern over attacks on constitutional institutions and asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the two.

The court's proceedings are focused on whether the remarks warrant action under the law governing criminal contempt.

Nikhil Wagle To Join Hearing Via Video Conference

Wagle has submitted an apology in the matter, and his lawyer appeared during the hearing, according to the supplied details. The court has directed him to participate in the November 17 proceedings through video conferencing.

Raut, meanwhile, has been asked to appear personally after the court noted that the required response and authorisation for his legal representation were not on record.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on November 17, when the court will consider the proceedings arising from the contempt petition.