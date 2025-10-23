Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi-NCR Air Chokes Into ‘Severe’ Category 3 Days After Diwali; GRAP 2 In Effect

Delhi-NCR Air Chokes Into ‘Severe’ Category 3 Days After Diwali; GRAP 2 In Effect

Delhi's air quality remains severely compromised post-Diwali, with the AQI averaging 325 and reaching "very poor" levels in many areas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three days after Diwali celebrations, Delhi continues to battle hazardous air pollution, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) firmly in the ‘very poor’ range. On Thursday morning, the average AQI across the capital stood at 325, with several neighborhoods experiencing severely unsafe conditions.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) 

The pollution spike has worsened throughout the week. Wednesday’s 24-hour average AQI hit 353—the highest of the season—up from 351 on Tuesday and 345 on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Thick smog and low visibility were reported in areas like Akshardham temple, highlighting the severity of the post-festival air crisis.

Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted area, registering an AQI of 429 on Thursday morning, up sharply from 360 the previous day. Other badly affected localities include ITO (353), RK Puram (362), Dwarka Sector 8 (327), Ashok Vihar (350), Bawana (346), Nehru Nagar (377), and Patparganj (361), all categorized as “very poor”, as per reports.


Experts point to multiple contributing factors: Diwali firecracker residue, stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, and stagnant weather conditions. Weak winds, under 7 kmph, have limited the dispersion of pollutants. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that air quality is unlikely to improve in the coming days due to persistent atmospheric stagnation.

Poor Air Quality: Health Concerns On Rise 

Health professionals are urging residents to exercise caution. Dr Nikhil Modi, a respiratory medicine specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained, "As winter approaches every year, we see the AQI start to rise because as the air cools, the wind speed decreases and cold air does not rise because of which pollution accumulates on the low level. Before Diwali, we started seeing that the AQI was rising and after Diwali, it was expected that the AQI will rise. As soon as the pollution increases, people with allergies, lung problems will face issues like difficluty in breathing, coughing, watery eyes and other symptoms. Patients have started coming right after the next day of Diwali."

In response, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government is exploring artificial rain as a pollution-control measure, pending favourable weather conditions from the IMD. Plans are also underway to expand cleaner transport options, including deploying 10,000 electric buses across the city by 2027.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
India
PM Modi Unlikely To Attend ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar May Represent India
PM Modi Unlikely To Attend ASEAN Summit, Jaishankar May Represent India
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget