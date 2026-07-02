Dehradun DM bans river mining till September 30

Dehradun, Jul 1 (PTI): In view of the monsoon season, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan has banned all mining activities in rivers until September 30 and directed officials to verify that no stone crushers operate and no mining takes place in their respective areas.

In a review meeting held via video conference, Chauhan instructed all sub-divisional magistrates that any form of mining activity in the rivers will remain completely banned from July 1 to September 30.

He warned that if any vehicle is found transporting minerals during this period, strict legal action will be initiated, and the vehicle will be seized.

The DM also directed the installation of warning sirens and CCTV cameras at tourist spots located along riverbanks so that tourists and locals can be alerted in time in the event of rising water levels or natural disasters. He further instructed officials to identify and prepare a list of people living along the riverbanks.

Additionally, he ordered the immediate repair of roads dug up for construction work and warned that if any accident occurs due to departmental negligence, strict action will be taken by fixing accountability on the concerned officer and the executing agency.

He also directed the chief medical officer to make arrangements to shift pregnant women living in remote areas and expecting delivery within a week to 10 days to safe locations or near hospitals to prevent any inconvenience during emergencies.

Earlier, he inspected a disaster control room and reviewed rain-related arrangements, communication systems and disaster preparedness. He directed that the control room must remain functional 24 hours a day and that swift, effective action must be taken upon receiving any information. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ

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