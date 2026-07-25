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English NewsNewsIndiaNayab Saini meets Bhupender Yadav, discusses air pollution in NCR

Nayab Saini meets Bhupender Yadav, discusses air pollution in NCR

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav late on Friday to review measures for controlling air pollution and improving air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav late on Friday to review measures for controlling air pollution and improving air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to a statement, the two discussed the expansion of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS), promotion of electric vehicles and electric buses, action against end-of-life vehicles, and implementation of the 'No PUCC-No Fuel' policy.

Saini said there should be no laxity in implementing these measures.

Rao Narbir Singh, Yadav's Haryana counterpart, was also present at the meeting.

The chief minister also directed officers to ensure monitoring of traffic congestion hotspots, road redevelopment works and pollution control projects.

Yadav called for improving coordination between the state and central governments to improve air quality in the NCR.

He also ordered large-scale greening of major intersections in the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat.

Saini directed that other major intersections be developed on the lines of Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram.

He asked officials to develop a larger network of EV charging stations at key locations across Haryana's NCR region, especially along the National Highway in Karnal district.

He also directed them to conduct surveys of congestion-prone locations in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Bahadurgarh and other major NCR cities and prepare an action plan. PTI COR VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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