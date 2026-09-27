Death Certificate Rules To Change From October 1: What You Need To Know

The rules related to death certificates are set to undergo a major change from October 1. The government has tightened provisions concerning delays in the registration of deaths. In particular, if a death is registered long after the person’s death, approvals from multiple authorities will now be required.

The new rules will come into effect under the Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Act, 2026. The changes are aimed at ensuring that births and deaths are registered promptly and without unnecessary delays.

If a death is registered more than one year but within two years of the date of death, an order from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate will be required.

However, if the registration is sought more than two years after the death, an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class will be required. The concerned authorities will also verify the details and authenticity of the death before allowing the registration.

Where Is A Death Certificate Issued?

A death must be registered with the registration authority in the area where the death occurred. Depending on the location, this authority could be a municipal corporation, municipality, panchayat or another designated institution.

Several states and local bodies also offer online facilities for registering deaths. If a person dies in a hospital, the hospital issues a medical certificate stating the cause of death.

The documents required may vary from state to state and from one local authority to another. However, applicants generally need a death certificate or a document confirming the cause of death issued by a hospital or doctor.

Other documents that may be required include the deceased person's name, date and place of birth, details of the person reporting the death, hospital records and the prescribed application form.