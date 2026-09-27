India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDeath Certificate Rules To Change From October 1: What You Need To Know

Death Certificate Rules To Change From October 1: What You Need To Know

Several states and local bodies also offer online facilities for registering deaths. If a person dies in a hospital, the hospital issues a medical certificate stating the cause of death.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

The rules related to death certificates are set to undergo a major change from October 1. The government has tightened provisions concerning delays in the registration of deaths. In particular, if a death is registered long after the person’s death, approvals from multiple authorities will now be required.

The new rules will come into effect under the Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Act, 2026. The changes are aimed at ensuring that births and deaths are registered promptly and without unnecessary delays.

If a death is registered more than one year but within two years of the date of death, an order from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate will be required.

However, if the registration is sought more than two years after the death, an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class will be required. The concerned authorities will also verify the details and authenticity of the death before allowing the registration.

Where Is A Death Certificate Issued?

A death must be registered with the registration authority in the area where the death occurred. Depending on the location, this authority could be a municipal corporation, municipality, panchayat or another designated institution.

Several states and local bodies also offer online facilities for registering deaths. If a person dies in a hospital, the hospital issues a medical certificate stating the cause of death.

The documents required may vary from state to state and from one local authority to another. However, applicants generally need a death certificate or a document confirming the cause of death issued by a hospital or doctor.

Other documents that may be required include the deceased person's name, date and place of birth, details of the person reporting the death, hospital records and the prescribed application form.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Certificate Rules Death Certificate Documents
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'New Example Of India’s Counter-Terrorism Policy’: PM Modi Recalls 2016 Surgical Strikes
'New Example Of India’s Counter-Terrorism Policy’: PM Modi Recalls 2016 Surgical Strikes
India
Assam: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Other Protesters Detained Ahead Of Guwahati Meet
Assam: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Other Protesters Detained Ahead Of Guwahati Meet
India
Why Has The Weather Changed Suddenly? What's Causing The Heavy Rain Across India
Why Has The Weather Changed Suddenly? What's Causing The Heavy Rain Across India
India
PM Modi Urges Citizens To Participate In Census, Calls It 'Collective National Duty'
PM Modi Urges Citizens To Participate In Census, Calls It 'Collective National Duty'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Breaking News: Gorakhpur Floods Trigger Row, MP Ravi Kishan Faces Backlash, Phone Clash Viral
Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget