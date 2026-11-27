Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supriya Sule misses INDIA bloc meeting for ailing father.

NCP-SP needs to examine delimitation Bill before deciding.

Other party MPs also engaged, potential absence from meeting.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at 11:30 am, as her father, party chief Sharad Pawar, is hospitalised. Sule said she would remain in Mumbai to be with him and would travel to Delhi on Monday, November 30.

Her absence comes ahead of the Parliament session and could pose a challenge for the Opposition alliance.

Speaking to ABP News, Sule said her presence in Mumbai was necessary as Sharad Pawar was admitted to hospital. Asked whether other MPs from her party would attend the meeting, she said they were occupied with various engagements, including inauguration ceremonies and foundation stone-laying events.

However, she added that the party would inform the alliance if any of its MPs were available to attend the meeting.

Supriya Sule Yet To Decide NCP-SP's Stand On Delimitation Bill

Meanwhile, the NCP-SP MP said her party would not take a position on the proposed delimitation Bill without examining its contents.

Asked whether her party would support the government on the issue, Sule said she could not comment until she had access to the Bill.

"When I have not even seen the Bill, how can I comment?" she said.

On whether any INDIA bloc leader had contacted her to discuss the proposed legislation, Sule said she remained in regular touch with the Opposition alliance.

"I speak to the INDIA bloc every day. We discuss every issue on a daily basis," she said.

'Whatever I Do Is In National Interest'

Asked whether she would support the delimitation Bill if it served the national interest, Sule said all her decisions were guided by the interests of the country.

"Whatever I do is for the national interest and in service of the country," she said.

The delimitation issue is emerging as a key test of political equations, with Sharad Pawar's party maintaining that it will not take a decision without first examining the proposed legislation.