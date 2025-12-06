Indian Envoy Holds Key Talks With Sri Lanka On Relief and Rebuilding After Cyclone Havoc

Colombo, Dec 6 (PTI) Indian envoy on Saturday met Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath and discussed cooperation in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah that wreaked havoc in the Island nation.

At least 618 people have died, and 209 are missing as of Saturday evening 8 pm, due to the catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16, according to Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC). India was the first country to respond to Sri Lanka’s international appeal for assistance under its Operation Sagar Bandhu.

High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Vijitha Herath and discussed the “ongoing Indian assistance to Sri Lanka under #OperationSagarBandhu” High Commission of India in Colombo posted on social media on Friday. He also discussed “avenues of cooperation during the reconstruction and rehabilitation phases in the aftermath of #CycloneDitwah,” it added.

Jha also briefed Sri Lankan corporate leaders about New Delhi's “response and continued commitment” to the cyclone-hit island nation in its resurgence from the disaster that has claimed over 600 lives so far.

He met Sri Lankan corporate leaders associated with the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund’ as the island nation is grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse following Cyclone Ditwah.

During his meeting with the corporate leaders, Jha discussed the "way ahead for rehabilitation and recovery", the Indian High Commission said in an X post.

He also briefed them on the elements of "India‘s response and continued commitment to stand by Sri Lanka in its resurgence from this crisis," it added.

In another such initiative, Sri Lanka Ashok Leyland handed over seven utility vehicles to support relief and recovery efforts nationwide.

“In the presence of High Commissioner @santjha, Hon.

@SunilHandun Sri Lanka Minister of Industry & Entrepreneurship Development, and Hon Maj Gen (Rtd.) Aruna Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Defence, Lanka Ashok Leyland, handed over 7 utility vehicles worth over Rs. 65 million to support relief and recovery efforts nationwide. Adding to this spirit of support, employees contributed Rs. 2.5 million, reinforcing solidarity on the ground,” the Indian mission said. India’s humanitarian assistance has continued across land and air, focusing on both emergency response and sustained medical care, it said in a press release.

Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided more than 58 tonnes of relief material, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, water purification kits and around 4.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment.

Another 50 tonnes of equipment, including generators, inflatable rescue boats, and Outboard Motors, have been provided, and 130 tonnes of Bailey Bridge units have been airlifted along with 31 engineers to restore critical connectivity.

The Indian Engineer Corps is conducting surveys and reconnaissance for the construction of Bailey Bridges on vital road routes to restore connectivity in flood-hit areas. On Saturday, a ship laden with 950 tonnes of essential goods, including 300 MT rice, was dispatched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. It is carrying clothes and food to be distributed among those affected by the cyclone following a request made by the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai, according to the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry.

“India was the first country to respond. India sent helicopters and rescue teams. They sent food and medicine very quickly,” Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said, calling the response received from the international community to Sri Lanka’s appeal "overwhelming". Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, two columns of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 80 experts and K9 units with specially trained dogs, conducted rescue and relief operations, evacuating around 150 stranded persons. A full-fledged field hospital with 78 medical personnel from India is now providing life-saving care in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy.

It was airlifted by the Indian Air Force on Wednesday. In its first 24 hours, the facility provided much-needed medical care to around 400 patients affected by the cyclone, conducted 55 minor procedures and an operation, the High Commission said in an X post.

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo reviewed the field hospital and thanked the Indian government for its swift response and for ensuring that critical medical care reaches those in need. Medical centres have also been set up using the BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Arogya Maitri cubes in the badly hit Ja-Ela and Negombo. "India’s medical teams continue to stand beside Sri Lanka, ensuring that timely care reaches those in need," the X post said.

Meanwhile, INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya have provided immediate rescue and relief assistance to Sri Lanka. Apart from the two Chetak helicopters deployed from INS Vikrant, two heavy-lift MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force are actively involved in evacuations and airlifting relief material.

Further, about 2,500 stranded Indians were evacuated from Sri Lanka, including more than 400 on IAF aircraft.

The NDRF teams, which returned home on Friday, worked closely with Sri Lankan authorities and conducted extensive search, rescue and relief operations.

The teams evacuated around 150 people, assisted vulnerable groups including pregnant women and the physically challenged, recovered mortal remains, distributed over food packets, and restored safe water by de-watering contaminated wells. Indian Air Force helicopters remain at the frontline of aerial operations, and safely airlifted those affected from Kotmale to Katunayake on Thursday for further medical care and support.

On Friday, Indian MI-17 helicopters evacuated seven survivors and airlifted 9.5 tonnes of relief material under the coordination of Sri Lankan authorities, the Indian mission said.

