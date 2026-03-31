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HomeNewsIndiaCPI(ML) Liberation slams Shah's remarks on Left

CPI(ML) Liberation slams Shah's remarks on Left

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Monday accused the government of using a parliamentary discussion on left-wing extremism to target the communist movemen.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Monday accused the government of using a parliamentary discussion on left-wing extremism to target the communist movement.

In a statement, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, "The discussion on left-wing extremism in Parliament predictably became a platform for the Modi government to vilify the entire communist movement in India." He alleged that the home minister repeated, "The typical RSS lies against the communist movement, calling it inspired by a 'foreign' ideology." Questioning the timing of the remarks, Bhattacharya said, "This ideological vilification of communists from the floor of Parliament is meant to camouflage the most brazen capitulation by the Modi government to the US-Israel axis of aggression and war and most blatant betrayal of India's national interests." He claimed that the government was expanding its attack beyond communists.

"With the sinister coinage and usage of terms like 'urban naxal', 'andolanjeevi', 'anti-national' and the like, the government has been targeting every single stream of dissent," he said.

Asserting that the movement would continue its resistance, he added, "The heirs of Bhagat Singh will never be intimidated by the anti-communist bluster of the RSS and the Modi government." He said the communist movement would "rebuff this agenda by intensifying the battle against fascism and imperialism on every front." Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his speech in Lok Sabha, termed Naxalism a product of Left-wing ideology, and said that it did not spread because of poverty; rather, poverty spread because of Naxalism. "The Communist Party was not formed to oppose injustice, but to oppose our parliamentary system," he said. PTI AO VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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