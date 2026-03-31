UP PCS-2024 results: 932 candidates selected, 80% women in Top 5 positions

Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI): The results of the Provincial Civil Service 2024 examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission have been announced, the state government said on Monday.

Among the selected candidates, there is a notable presence of aspirants not only from Uttar Pradesh but also from states such as Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

Out of the 932 candidates selected, 92.7 per cent (864) are from Uttar Pradesh, while 7.3 per cent (68) of the candidates are from other states, it said.

State-wise data analysis shows that 20 candidates (2.15%) are from Madhya Pradesh, 18 (1.93%) from Haryana, 12 (1.29%) from Bihar and nine (0.97%) from Delhi. Candidates from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have also been selected.

District-wise analysis of the examination presents a clear picture of the wide expansion of opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

The selection of candidates from 74 out of 75 districts proves that talent is no longer limited to big cities but is emerging from every corner.

Lucknow, with 8.24 per cent of selected candidates, Prayagraj with 5.34 per cent, Kanpur Nagar with 4.52 per cent, Agra with 3.02 per cent and Ayodhya with 2.78 per cent are the top five districts, reflecting the strong presence of major educational centres there.

At the same time, the success of candidates from relatively smaller and backward districts such as Sambhal, Kannauj, Kasganj, Mahoba and Fatehgarh shows that the system has truly become inclusive and opportunities are reaching every district equally, the statement said.

The strong presence of women is also clearly visible in the results. With 80 per cent of women in the Top Five, it is evident that women are not only participating but also securing top positions, it said.

Category-wise data shows that 357 selected candidates were from the general category, 270 from Other Backward Castes (OBC), 186 from Scheduled Castes, 97 from Economically Weaker Sections and 22 from Scheduled Tribes.

Notably, eight candidates from the OBC category in the Top 20 reflect real participation and equal competitive opportunity for backward classes, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the selected candidates in an X post in Hindi on Monday.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates who have successfully cleared the PCS Examination-2024, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. This success is the culmination of your tireless hard work, unwavering dedication, and steadfast discipline," he said.

"I am fully confident that, with your talent and integrity, you will lend fresh momentum to the creation of a 'New Uttar Pradesh' and make public service the very foundation of your conduct," Adityanath said.

He also commended the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for conducting the examination "with absolute transparency, fairness, and integrity". PTI NAV RUK RUK

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