Counter-Intelligence Kashmir Conducts Raids Across Valley Amid Delhi Blast Probe

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids at several locations across the Kashmir valley on Tuesday morning, according to the CIK officials.



The raids come in the backdrop of the ongoing probe into the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed 15 individuals and left several injured on November 10.



Further details regarding the raids are awaited.



Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a coordinated search operation at 25 locations across Delhi, Haryana and other cities as part of its probe against Al-Falah University, its trustees-- widening the range of the multi-agency probe in the Delhi car blast.



One of the accused in the blast case, Dr Muzammil, used to work at the University located in Haryana's Faridabad.



Sources told ANI that the searches began around 5 am after the agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Faridabad-based Al-Falah University and its trustees earlier this week to investigate suspected financial irregularities.



The agency conducted simultaneous searches at the offices, entities, shell firms and individuals linked to Al-Falah University and its trustees in close coordination with police forces. Teams from the ED conducted simultaneous searches on premises linked to the university's management, associated trusts, and businesses.



One of the 25 places being searched is Delhi's Okhla area.



The financial probe agency is examining alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including possible diversion of funds and suspicious financial transactions routed through entities associated with the university.



Sources said the ED is looking into fund flow patterns, income declarations, and payments made through shell or related entities, as indicated in preliminary findings that led to the ECIR.



This is ED's first action in the Delhi blast case, when Al-Falah University is already under the scanner of multiple agencies. Over the past week, central and state agencies have been investigating individuals associated with the university in connection with unrelated terror-linked probes.



The NIA and local police units had earlier questioned several doctors affiliated with the university's medical college to verify alleged contacts with suspects in the recent Delhi blast case.



The ED investigation follows two FIRs filed recently by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against Al-Falah University, including cases related to cheating and alleged forgery concerning accreditation documents. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had also issued a notice to the university over discrepancies in claims regarding its accreditation status.



The ECIR registered by the ED is understood to be linked to these FIRs, enabling the financial probe agency to examine whether the alleged criminal conduct resulted in proceeds of crime under PMLA.



Al-Falah University has maintained that it is fully cooperating with all investigating agencies. The university administration has previously issued statements asserting that ongoing probes relate to the actions of individuals and not to the institution itself, and that no illegal activity has taken place on the campus.



Sources indicated that documents, digital records and financial ledgers can be seized during the massive searches being carried out by the ED to examine evidence of money laundering or fund misuse. More summons and questioning of trustees or associated staff could follow once the agency analyses the material recovered.



Investigators probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast on November 10 near the Red Fort.



Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast who had allegedly "provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets" ahead of the alleged terror attack.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)