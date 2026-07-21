Congress Protest: How Rahul Gandhi Used Kharge's Birthday to Pull Off 'Secret Plan'

The Congress leadership kept its plan to stage a sit-in near one of the gates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence under wraps, surprising not only the government and Delhi Police but also many of the party's own MPs.

According to a senior Congress leader, maintaining complete secrecy was essential because any prior information about the protest could have prompted authorities to seal off the high-security area, preventing the demonstration.

Many Congress MPs Were Unaware of the Plan

Several Congress MPs were reportedly instructed to gather at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg under the pretext of wishing him on his birthday. Most of them had no idea about the planned protest and reached Kharge's residence accordingly.

They were then asked to follow Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the two leaders suddenly began walking towards a gate of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, located about 500 metres away, PTI reported.

As news of the protest spread, more Congress leaders rushed to the spot. While a handful of senior leaders were aware of the plan and had reached Kharge's residence after Parliament was adjourned, most MPs were kept in the dark until the protest began.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Among Leaders Released

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other MPs were detained by Delhi Police while staging the protest outside the Prime Minister's residence.

The detained leaders were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium before being released later.

Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Student Protest

After her release, Priyanka Gandhi criticised the police action against students, calling it "extremely wrong".

"What happened to the students yesterday was very wrong. They are our children and the future of the country. We will raise the students' issue again in Parliament. Whenever we demand a discussion on issues related to the future of our children, the government starts discussing respect for 'Vande Mataram'," she said.

"Vande Mataram' means respecting our motherland. That is why we must protect our children's future and ensure their safety," Priyanka Gandhi added.