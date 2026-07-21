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Congress Protest: How Rahul Gandhi Used Kharge's Birthday to Pull Off 'Secret Plan'
Congress kept its PM residence protest secret even from many MPs to avoid a security blockade. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others were detained, taken to Chhatrasal Stadium and later released.
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