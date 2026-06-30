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English NewsNewsIndiaCongress delegation to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday; Ajay Rai placed under house arrest

Congress delegation to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday; Ajay Rai placed under house arrest

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Amid an ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, a high-level Congress delegation will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday and pay obeisance at the shrin.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Amid an ongoing controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, a high-level Congress delegation will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday and pay obeisance at the shrine.

The delegation will be led by the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai and include MPs Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathor (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki), according to a statement issued by the Congress.

However, Rai has been placed under house arrest at a hotel in Ayodhya, the opposition party said in another statement issued late on Monday evening.

Former Barabanki MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, former Maharajganj MLA Virendra Chaudhary and former Barabanki MLA Mita Gautam will also be there with the delegation.

The Congress has informed the local administration about the proposed visit.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh said opposition leaders do not believe in Lord Ram, have never visited the temple in Ayodhya, taken no part in its construction and yet question people who have given up "family life to serve the nation".

"These are the people who do not believe in Lord Ram. Some among them do not even accept his existence. They have never gone for Lord Ram's darshan. Have those criticising ever visited the Ram temple? Have they made any contribution to its construction?" Singh asked while talking to PTI. PTI COR ABN NAV RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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