Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested After 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

Indian Youth Congress chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, has been arrested by the Delhi police over the 'shirtless' protest by party workers at the AI Summit in Delhi last week. He is expected to be produced in court shortly.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
India
