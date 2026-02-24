Explorer
Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested After 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit
Indian Youth Congress chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, has been arrested by the Delhi police over the 'shirtless' protest by party workers at the AI Summit in Delhi last week. He is expected to be produced in court shortly.
