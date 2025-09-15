Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Churchill Said India Would Divide, But We Defied It; Now England Nears It': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said India defied Churchill’s prediction of division after independence, stressed unity, spirituality, and noted that now England faces division.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India overcame the prediction of collapse after independence, which was made by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Bhagwat said the former PM claimed that the country would not survive as a united nation once British rule ended.

He said, “Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen. Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again.”

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering in Indore at the release of a book called Parikrama Kripa Saar by Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

He said that the country continues to move forward on the path of development, defying predictions by keeping its philosophy of balancing knowledge, action, and devotion in mind. “Due to its belief in the traditional philosophy of the balanced trinity of knowledge, action, and devotion, Bharat is continuously moving ahead on the path of development by proving everyone’s predictions wrong,” Mohan Bhagwat said.

He said the main reason for conflicts in the world was personal interests, whereas India's unity comes from a spiritual foundation and is sustained.

He also emphasized the nation’s deep cultural respect for nature, stating, “The present world is craving for such a relationship with nature. For the past 300–350 years, countries have been told that everyone is separate and only the strong will survive. They have been told that it does not matter if they trample on someone’s stomach or slit someone’s throat to become powerful."

The event was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, his cabinet members, and people from various walks of life. Patel’s book draws from his circumambulation journeys along the Narmada River.

 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
