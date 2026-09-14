China Reduces Troop Deployment Along LAC, Accepts Indian Army’s Demand

With the conclusion of the BRICS Summit 2026, an important shift has been seen in the direction of easing the long-standing military tension between India and China along the LAC. According to the Defence Ministry’s recent report, in 2025 there has been a reduction in the deployment of China’s People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, opposite India’s northern border. The report mentions the deployment of 10 Combined Arms Brigades of the PLA in Chinese areas linked to the LAC and in the Army Training Areas there.

The Defence Ministry recently made this report available on its website. It provides information on several important aspects related to China’s military presence along the northern border. Based on the report, it is being viewed that the process of reducing border tensions between the two countries has moved forward.

Reduction In Deployment

Tensions between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh had continued since 2020, following a military standoff along the LAC. Since then, the two countries have held sustained military and diplomatic talks to address the situation.

As part of the process, disengagement of troops from several areas progressed in 2024. The reported reduction in Chinese military deployment in 2025 is now being seen as another step towards easing tensions along the border.

India has consistently pushed for a reduction in troop presence along the LAC and the restoration of normalcy in the border areas.