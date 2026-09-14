India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaChina Reduces Troop Deployment Along LAC, Accepts Indian Army’s Demand

China Reduces Troop Deployment Along LAC, Accepts Indian Army’s Demand

China has reduced PLA deployment along the LAC. A Defence Ministry report notes a decline in the number of Chinese troops facing the northern border in 2025.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)

With the conclusion of the BRICS Summit 2026, an important shift has been seen in the direction of easing the long-standing military tension between India and China along the LAC. According to the Defence Ministry’s recent report, in 2025 there has been a reduction in the deployment of China’s People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, opposite India’s northern border. The report mentions the deployment of 10 Combined Arms Brigades of the PLA in Chinese areas linked to the LAC and in the Army Training Areas there.

The Defence Ministry recently made this report available on its website. It provides information on several important aspects related to China’s military presence along the northern border. Based on the report, it is being viewed that the process of reducing border tensions between the two countries has moved forward.

Reduction In Deployment

Tensions between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh had continued since 2020, following a military standoff along the LAC. Since then, the two countries have held sustained military and diplomatic talks to address the situation.

As part of the process, disengagement of troops from several areas progressed in 2024. The reported reduction in Chinese military deployment in 2025 is now being seen as another step towards easing tensions along the border.

India has consistently pushed for a reduction in troop presence along the LAC and the restoration of normalcy in the border areas.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
LAC India China Relation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Which Chief Ministers Did Not Attend BRICS Summit? Find Out
Which Chief Ministers Did Not Attend BRICS Summit? Find Out
India
Tso Kar Lake Revival: Ladakh’s 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Plan To Bring Back Its Majestic Glacial Lake
Tso Kar Lake Revival: How Ladakh Plans To Bring Back Its Dying High-Altitude Lake
India
Stalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Congress
Stalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Cong
India
BRICS Summit: PM Modi Holds 15 Bilateral Meetings In 3 Days With Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian
BRICS Summit: PM Modi Holds 15 Bilateral Meetings In 3 Days With Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian
Advertisement

Videos

Ganpati Festival: Mumbai witnesses a massive crowd of devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja
BCCI on Trophy Row: Devajit Saikia says India cannot accept trophy from Mohsin Naqvi
Women’s Asia Cup: India defeat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to clinch the title
INDIA-CHINA: Modi-Xi Talks Open New Possibilities for Bilateral Ties
XI VISIT: Chinese President Departs Delhi After 24-Hour India Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget