Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI): Former Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday said he once rejected an approach by a group of NC MLAs seeking to break away from the party and form a government under Operation Lotus for that was never his goal.

The Shia leader said his objective was to keep the party united for restoration of Article 370 rather than bring down the government or engineer a split.

"If I wanted to damage the party, I could have joined those MLAs who wanted to break away from it and form a government through what was being described as Operation Lotus.

"I rejected those MLAs. I did not want to bring down the government or break the party simply because we did not receive power or other benefits. I wanted the party to stand together and fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the rights of Jammu and Kashmir," Ruhullah told reporters after addressing his maiden public meeting in Samba district.

The lawmaker, who recently ended his 24-year association with the National Conference (NC) and resigned from the Lok Sabha following a prolonged rift with the party leadership, accused it of abandoning its key election promises, particularly the restoration of Article 370.

Mehdi said he was surprised by the enthusiasm with which people in the Jammu region wanted to discuss Article 370, contrary to the NC's impression that the issue would find little support outside Kashmir.

"I did not leave the party because I wanted my departure to make a difference to any individual or to the party. It was a principled decision," he said.

He claimed that party president Farooq Abdullah told him that if he believed Article 370 could be restored, he should leave the party and fight for it independently.

"I know that my departure may not cause any significant damage to their party. But that was never my intention," he said, adding that the party leadership brought about its own political damage by compromising on its principles.

Ruhullah said people in Samba, Kathua and Jammu feel a greater need to discuss the abrogation of the article that gave the erstwhile special privileges.

He said the NC's ideology had traditionally centred on autonomy and the pre-1953 constitutional position, but that has changed.

"Today, they do not even talk about Article 370. They only talk about statehood," he said, claiming the party has accepted it as a fait accompli.

Asked about his plans, Ruhullah said forming a new political party is not an immediate priority, and that his first task would be to identify educated, committed and principled young people willing to work for the region.

He said any new political initiative should bring a change in the character of politics in Jammu and Kashmir by encouraging young leaders with integrity and a grassroots understanding of people's problems.

Ruhullah said his broader political vision includes restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's erstwhile status, followed by discussions on internal equality and internal autonomy involving the people of J-K and Ladakh.

Young people would be central to bringing about such changes, he said. PTI TAS VN

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