New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI): Amid a dispute over the status of 20 Lok Sabha members who announced merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is part of the group, on Sunday issued a three-line whip to Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha leader, directing him to vote in favour of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The whip, issued on the letterhead of the All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party and addressed to Abhishek Banerjee, is signed by Ghosh Dastidar in her capacity as the TMC's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

In the communication, she directed Banerjee to be present in the House from 11 am on November 30 and December 1 and remain there until voting on the delimitation bill concludes. It also specifically asked him to vote in favour of the motions for consideration and passage of the bill.

The development comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee issued a three-line whip to all TMC Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand on the business listed for the sittings.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Abhishek had questioned the status of the 20 MPs who announced merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), saying they continued to be listed as TMC MPs in parliamentary records.

"You broke 20 MPs from TMC, but as per the parliamentary bulletin, they continue to be TMC MPs," he said.

On Sunday, Abhishek also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking him not to allow the 20 MPs to participate in voting during the upcoming sittings as disqualification petitions against them remain pending. He also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to them in the House.

In his letter, he said the 20 MPs, who were elected on AITC tickets, should not be permitted to vote during the sittings until a final decision is taken on the disqualification proceedings. He pointed out that the Lok Sabha website shows the TMC's strength as 28, including the 20 MPs who claim to have merged with NCPI.

Reacting to Ghosh Dastidar issuing a whip in the name of the AITC Parliamentary Party, TMC sources said, "So now a self-proclaimed NCPI MP is issuing a three-line whip to the AITC's Lok Sabha leader?"

The sources referred to Ghosh Dastidar's statement on June 14, when she told media after meeting the Speaker that 20 MPs elected on AITC ticket have submitted a letter seeking separate seating arrangements and have merged with the NCPI.

"We, the 20 MPs elected from the AITC, met the Speaker and submitted a letter requesting to sit separately; these MPs constitute more than two-thirds of our total strength. We are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party," she had said.

Ghosh Dastidar had earlier served as TMC's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha. Kalyan Banerjee was subsequently appointed to the post.

The three bills scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday are the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. PTI AO ARB

ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)