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HomeNewsIndiaCentre appoints longest-serving Bastar IPS officer to NIA

Centre appoints longest-serving Bastar IPS officer to NIA

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI): The Union government on Tuesday appointed Sundarraj P, the longest-serving IPS officer in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-violence-hit Bastar region, as an inspector general in the federal anti-terror probe organisation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI): The Union government on Tuesday appointed Sundarraj P, the longest-serving IPS officer in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-violence-hit Bastar region, as an inspector general in the federal anti-terror probe organisation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Chhattisgarh government said the 2003-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is being deputed to the federal agency following approval from the "competent authority".

The communication asked the Chhattisgarh government to release the 46-year-old officer "immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre".

Sundarraj P (Sundarraj Pattilingam) has served for a total of about 12 years in the Bastar region, including seven continuously as the IG or the police chief of the Bastar Range that comprises seven districts of south Chhattisgarh, which were, till recently, the most Naxal-violence-affected regions of the country.

The officer is credited with playing a vital role in supervising anti-Naxal operations undertaken by security forces, including coordination with central paramilitary forces, which led to meeting the Union government's deadline of ending Naxalism from the region and the country by March 31.

He was the authority and constant face for interaction with the press when the security forces achieved successes or suffered losses during anti-Maoist operations over the last many years.

A senior officer told PTI that the MHA has made a "special recommendation" to depute Sundarraj to the NIA in appreciation of his hard work and leadership in operations against the Maoists in Bastar.

A native of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Sundarraj holds a Bachelor's degree in agriculture science. PTI NES RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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