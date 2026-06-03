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HomeNewsIndiaCensus enumerators face FIR for refusing duties in Noida, Greater Noida

Census enumerators face FIR for refusing duties in Noida, Greater Noida

Noida, Jun 2 (PTI): Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have sought registration of FIRs against enumerators who allegedly failed to accept their Census 2027 assignments despite repeated communication, officials said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)

Noida, Jun 2 (PTI): Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have sought registration of FIRs against enumerators who allegedly failed to accept their Census 2027 assignments despite repeated communication, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Greater Noida Authority, the charge officer for the census operation has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, seeking legal action against the employees for non-cooperation in official duties related to the nationwide exercise.

"Around 3,000 employees have been assigned duties as enumerators for Census 2027 in the Greater Noida area. However, 29 of them have not taken charge of their assignments even after the prescribed deadline had expired," the statement said.

"Repeated attempts were made to contact the employees over mobile phone, and duty-related documents were also sent to them through WhatsApp. Despite this, they allegedly refused to accept the documents and assume their responsibilities," it added.

Citing their "failure to cooperate in a national exercise", the charge officer has requested the police to register FIRs against the 29 enumerators, the statement said.

The authority warned that other enumerators who have not yet started their assigned census work should immediately accept their duties and complete the task. Failure to do so could invite disciplinary action, it added.

This comes a day after the Noida Authority sought registration of FIRs against several employees for allegedly refusing to perform duties related to Census-2027 and failing to cooperate in the exercise, officials said.

According to an official communication, Census work has been affected as a number of enumerators have not assumed charge despite being assigned duties.

Of the 2,284 House Listing Blocks (HLB) earmarked for the exercise, work has begun in 1,172 and been completed in 16, while it is yet to go live in 1,096. Officials said only 52 per cent of the HLBs have become operational so far.

"The most significant reason for the slow progress is that many employees are not taking a genuine interest in this task of national importance and are trying to get their duties cancelled or reassigned," the Authority said.

It has initiated disciplinary proceedings against some employees, including suspension of two regular staff members and termination of five contractual employees for alleged negligence in Census work.

The Authority has also written to other departments seeking action against employees who have not started their assigned duties.

In its communication to police, the Authority said repeated attempts were made to contact the employees and duty orders were sent through WhatsApp, but they allegedly refused to accept the assignments and remained non-cooperative.

It has requested registration of FIRs and legal action against the employees concerned under Sections 5 and 11 of the Census Act, 1948. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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