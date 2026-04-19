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HomeNewsIndiaCensus 2027: J-K, Ladakh conclude 4-day training for master trainers

Census 2027: J-K, Ladakh conclude 4-day training for master trainers

Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI): The Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Saturday concluded a four-day training programme for master trainers for the Census 202.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI): The Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Saturday concluded a four-day training programme for master trainers for the Census 2027.

A training programme for master trainers for Census 2027 was organised by the Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at the Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), here.

Director of Census Operations and Chief Principal Census Officer, J&K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma gave this information.

Sharma, who also addressed the participants and spoke on the role of master trainers in data collection during Census operations, said that Census 2027 will be conducted in a digital format and requires trained personnel at all levels.

The four-day training programme covered a wide range of issues, including Census concepts and definitions, training methodology for enumerators and supervisors, and House Listing Operations (HLO), he said.

It included sessions on ground verification of House Listing Block boundaries, preparation of layout maps and interaction with respondents, Sharma said.

He said sessions were also held on the use of digital tools, including the HLO mobile application, supervisor app and the Census management and monitoring system (CMMS) portal.

Sharma said the participants were trained in installation, data entry, validation and troubleshooting.

Sessions on data privacy and security were conducted. Modules on self-enumeration covered facilitation of citizen participation. Role-play exercises and field visits were conducted on household enumeration and prescribed procedures, he said.

The Director of Census Operations said the programme included theoretical sessions, practical demonstrations and exercises such as quizzes, group activities and training practice by master trainers. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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