Rahul Gandhi To Lead Nationwide Campaign Against Paper Leaks, Exam Scandals And Unemployment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress launched nationwide campaign targeting paper leaks and unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi leads student conventions in Kota, Prayagraj, Patna, Delhi.

Party plans extensive outreach mobilizing student and youth wings.

Campaign seeks NEET reforms, stronger laws, government accountability.

The Congress party has announced the first phase of a nationwide campaign targeting paper leak scandals, examination irregularities, unemployment and what it describes as the government's failure to protect the interests of India's youth. The initiative will be spearheaded by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, through a series of large-scale student conventions across key educational hubs in the country.

The announcement was made by KC Venugopal, who said the campaign aims to unite students, job aspirants, educators and youth groups affected by recurring examination controversies and recruitment challenges.

Rahul Gandhi To Begin Outreach In Kota

According to Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi will launch the campaign with a student convention in Kota on June 17, followed by events in Prayagraj (Allahabad) on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14.

Venugopal said: "Rahul Gandhi, who has emerged as the most consistent and credible advocate for India's students and youth, will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (17 June), Allahabad (10 July), Patna (11 July) and Delhi (14 July), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators and all those directly affected by examination scandals."

"Rahul Gandhi will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (17 June), Allahabad (10 July), Patna (11 July) and Delhi (14 July), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators and all those directly affected by examination scandals,"… — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

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Venugopal said the campaign would focus attention on issues that have affected millions of young Indians, including repeated paper leak incidents, increasing examination-related expenses and concerns over transparency in recruitment and educational processes.

Congress Plans Massive Student Mobilisation Drive

As part of the initiative, the Congress party plans an extensive outreach programme involving its student and youth wings, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress, along with state and district-level units.

"As part of this nationwide campaign, the party will reiterate Rahul Gandhi's call to mobilise students through extensive outreach by NSUI, Youth Congress, PCCs, DCCs and local units across the country. Physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale," he said.

The party said the campaign seeks to provide a platform for students and job aspirants to share their experiences and raise concerns over examination failures, recruitment delays and paper leak controversies.

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Focus On NEET Reforms and Government Accountability

Venugopal said the movement would carry forward several demands that Rahul Gandhi has raised previously, including reforms to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the abolition of examination fees and stronger legal measures against those involved in paper leak networks.

He said, "Reflecting Rahul Gandhi's conviction that the aspirations of young Indians must not be sacrificed to corruption, incompetence or political indifference, the movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability for repeated examination failures and paper leak scandals."

He further stated that the campaign would advocate for decentralisation of NEET, strict action against those responsible for examination fraud and accountability within the government.

"Having repeatedly raised these issues, Rahul Gandhi has made the defence of merit, fairness and the availability of equal opportunity to our youth a pressing matter of national importance. The Congress Party will therefore seek a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the crisis confronting India's youth and advocate legislative measures to protect their interests, rights and future," he added.