Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man impersonating Army Brigadier detained in Shahjahanpur Cantonment.

Uniform, vehicle insignia, and bouncers raised Army's suspicion.

Army found no affiliation; police probe impersonation and fraud.

A man allegedly impersonating a senior Army officer was detained in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after military personnel became suspicious of his presence in the highly secure Cantonment area. The individual, identified as RN Verma, was later handed over to local police for further investigation.

Army Officers Grow Suspicious At Martyrs' Museum

According to officials, the suspect arrived at the Martyrs' Museum located within the Cantonment area wearing the uniform of an Army Brigadier. His appearance and activities reportedly caught the attention of Army personnel, who decided to verify his credentials, as per reports.

During questioning, officers found inconsistencies that prompted a more detailed examination of his identity and documents. Military authorities then initiated a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the individual had any legitimate connection with the armed forces.

The suspect was identified as R.N. Verma, a resident of Durga Enclave Colony under the Roza police station limits in Shahjahanpur district.

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Vehicle Bearing Brigadier Insignia Recovered

As part of the inquiry, Army officials also inspected a vehicle allegedly being used by the suspect. Reports indicate that the car displayed the rank insignia associated with a Brigadier, raising further concerns about possible impersonation.

The man was not alone during his visit. He was reportedly accompanied by two private security personnel acting as bouncers, along with a driver. All three individuals were detained for questioning as military authorities attempted to establish the purpose of their presence in the Cantonment zone.

Army officials spent considerable time examining the documents produced by the suspect and questioning those travelling with him.

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Police Probe Underway

After completing its initial verification process, the Army concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish any official military affiliation. The suspect and those accompanying him were subsequently handed over to the Sadar Bazaar police station for further legal action.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine why the man was posing as a senior Army officer and whether any laws related to impersonation, fraud, or unauthorized use of military insignia were violated.