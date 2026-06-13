A man identified as R.N. Verma was detained in Shahjahanpur. He was allegedly impersonating a senior Army officer, specifically an Army Brigadier.
Man Posing As Army Brigadier Held In UP's Shahjahanpur Cantonment; Uniform, ID, Vehicle Recovered
A man posing as an Army Brigadier was detained in Shahjahanpur Cantonment after officers grew suspicious of his identity and documents.
- Man impersonating Army Brigadier detained in Shahjahanpur Cantonment.
- Uniform, vehicle insignia, and bouncers raised Army's suspicion.
- Army found no affiliation; police probe impersonation and fraud.
A man allegedly impersonating a senior Army officer was detained in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after military personnel became suspicious of his presence in the highly secure Cantonment area. The individual, identified as RN Verma, was later handed over to local police for further investigation.
Army Officers Grow Suspicious At Martyrs' Museum
According to officials, the suspect arrived at the Martyrs' Museum located within the Cantonment area wearing the uniform of an Army Brigadier. His appearance and activities reportedly caught the attention of Army personnel, who decided to verify his credentials, as per reports.
During questioning, officers found inconsistencies that prompted a more detailed examination of his identity and documents. Military authorities then initiated a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the individual had any legitimate connection with the armed forces.
The suspect was identified as R.N. Verma, a resident of Durga Enclave Colony under the Roza police station limits in Shahjahanpur district.
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Vehicle Bearing Brigadier Insignia Recovered
As part of the inquiry, Army officials also inspected a vehicle allegedly being used by the suspect. Reports indicate that the car displayed the rank insignia associated with a Brigadier, raising further concerns about possible impersonation.
The man was not alone during his visit. He was reportedly accompanied by two private security personnel acting as bouncers, along with a driver. All three individuals were detained for questioning as military authorities attempted to establish the purpose of their presence in the Cantonment zone.
Army officials spent considerable time examining the documents produced by the suspect and questioning those travelling with him.
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Police Probe Underway
After completing its initial verification process, the Army concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish any official military affiliation. The suspect and those accompanying him were subsequently handed over to the Sadar Bazaar police station for further legal action.
Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine why the man was posing as a senior Army officer and whether any laws related to impersonation, fraud, or unauthorized use of military insignia were violated.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was detained in Shahjahanpur for alleged impersonation?
Why did military personnel become suspicious of the individual?
Army personnel grew suspicious of his presence and activities at the Martyrs' Museum in the Cantonment area. His uniform and inconsistencies found during initial questioning prompted a detailed examination.
What evidence supported the claim that he was impersonating an officer?
The suspect wore an Army Brigadier's uniform, and his vehicle displayed the rank insignia of a Brigadier. These details raised concerns among military officials about possible impersonation.
What action did the Army take after their inquiry?
After a preliminary inquiry found insufficient evidence of military affiliation, the Army handed the suspect, R.N. Verma, and his companions over to the local police for further legal action.