Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGovernment Extends CDS General Anil Chauhan’s Tenure Until May 2026 To Boost Joint Theatre Command

Government Extends CDS General Anil Chauhan’s Tenure Until May 2026 To Boost Joint Theatre Command

Appointed in 2022 after retirement, he also serves as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs. This extension aims to facilitate smoother integration amidst Air Force objections, aligning with PM Modi's focus on jointness and self-reliance.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The central government, working towards establishing a unified and integrated theatre command in India, has extended the tenure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan until May 2026. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued an official statement confirming the extension.

According to the MoD, the Cabinet Committee on Appointments (ACC) approved General Chauhan’s service extension on Wednesday, 24 September. He will continue to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) until 30 May 2026, or until further orders, holding both positions concurrently under the Ministry of Defence.

General Chauhan was appointed CDS on 28 September 2022, a move that surprised many, as he had retired from the Indian Army as a Lieutenant General just a few months earlier and was serving as Military Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat under NSA Ajit Doval. By appointing him to the CDS role, the government not only conferred him the rank of General post-retirement but also positioned him as the nation’s top military commander.

A veteran of the Indian Army since 1981, General Chauhan has served in various staff and command roles across the country. He succeeded (late) General Bipin Rawat, who was appointed India’s first CDS on 30 December 2019 but tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2021 along with his wife and 13 other military officers.

The CDS position was created to unify the three branches of the armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, into integrated theatre commands. While the Army and Navy have largely prepared for this integration, the Air Force has raised objections, making the task more complex. Extending General Chauhan’s tenure is aimed at strengthening collaboration and integration before the formal establishment of theatre commands.

Recently, during the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all top military commanders, highlighting self-reliance, jointness, and innovation as key pillars for India’s defence strategy.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
CDS Anil Chuahan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To ‘Arab Spring, Nepal’s Gen Z Protests’
Ladakh Protest: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To Arab Spring, Nepal
Cities
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
Cities
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
BJP Office Torched, Tear Gas Used: Why Protests Erupted In Ladakh Forcing Prohibitory Orders
Cities
'Gen Z Revolution' In Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk Condemns Violent Protests, Says 3-4 Youth Feared Killed
'Gen Z Revolution': Sonam Wangchuk Condemns Violent Protests, Says 3-4 Youth Feared Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget