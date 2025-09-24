The central government, working towards establishing a unified and integrated theatre command in India, has extended the tenure of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan until May 2026. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued an official statement confirming the extension.

According to the MoD, the Cabinet Committee on Appointments (ACC) approved General Chauhan’s service extension on Wednesday, 24 September. He will continue to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) until 30 May 2026, or until further orders, holding both positions concurrently under the Ministry of Defence.

General Chauhan was appointed CDS on 28 September 2022, a move that surprised many, as he had retired from the Indian Army as a Lieutenant General just a few months earlier and was serving as Military Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat under NSA Ajit Doval. By appointing him to the CDS role, the government not only conferred him the rank of General post-retirement but also positioned him as the nation’s top military commander.

A veteran of the Indian Army since 1981, General Chauhan has served in various staff and command roles across the country. He succeeded (late) General Bipin Rawat, who was appointed India’s first CDS on 30 December 2019 but tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2021 along with his wife and 13 other military officers.

The CDS position was created to unify the three branches of the armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, into integrated theatre commands. While the Army and Navy have largely prepared for this integration, the Air Force has raised objections, making the task more complex. Extending General Chauhan’s tenure is aimed at strengthening collaboration and integration before the formal establishment of theatre commands.

Recently, during the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all top military commanders, highlighting self-reliance, jointness, and innovation as key pillars for India’s defence strategy.