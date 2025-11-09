Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Can't Children Sing Patriotic Songs?’: Kerala School Asks PM Modi Amid 'RSS Song' Row

‘Can't Children Sing Patriotic Songs?’: Kerala School Asks PM Modi Amid 'RSS Song' Row

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the "RSS song" sung by the students is a violation of constitutional principles and that the act by the Southern Railway deserves to be protested.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid the ongoing row in Kerala over school students singing an "RSS song" onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, the school ivolved has now issued a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarifying the intention behind the performance. 

Stressing that the song was a traditional patriotic Malayalam composition titled "Paramapavitramathamie Mannil Bharathambaye Poojikkan," the school stated it contained no content that undermines secularism or national unity.

The letter concluded with a heartfelt query: "Our humble question is: Can’t our children sing a patriotic song that praises our motherland? Such actions discourage the spirit of nationalism among young minds".

Southern Railway Deletes Social Media Post

Principal Dinto K.P, in a letter to the PM, explained that Southern Railway’s official X account deleted a related post after two Malayalam news outlets criticised the song for being associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The school expressed the disappointment and hurt this caused among students, staff, and parents, noting their pride in the performance.

Reaffirming their stance, the school wrote, "The song contains no words or sentiments against secularism or national unity. It only expresses reverence towards Bharat Mata and pride in our nation".

Later, Southern Railway edited its post to clarify that the students had performed their school song during the ceremony, sharing another video from the event.

Political Leaders React Strongly

The incident drew sharp criticism from Kerala’s political spectrum and sparked a massive row in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the student's singing and called the move "condemnable". He described it as "a violation of constitutional principles" and even issued a statement denouncing the choice to have students sing a song reported to be linked with the RSS on Vande Bharat train's first run from Ernakulam to Bengaluru. 

Chief Minister Vijayan’s statement argued that using a song associated with the RSS, an organisation he accused of promoting communal division, during a government function violated constitutional values. He further criticised the use of the national railway platform to allegedly further partisan agendas, calling such actions unacceptable.

Highlighting the social media fallout, Vijayan said that labeling the song as simply "a patriotic song" on official channels trivialised the issue and mocked the principles of the Indian independence movement.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal also weighed in, revealing that he had written to the Railway Minister demanding clarity on why students were asked to sing the controversial song at such a high-profile event.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News PM Modi Kerala RSS Vande Bharat Train
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Cities
Delhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400
Delhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400
World
'If War Breaks Out...': Afghanistan Warns Pakistan As Peace Talks Fail, Stresses 'Right To Defend'
'If War Breaks Out...': Afghanistan Warns Pakistan As Peace Talks Fail, Stresses 'Right To Defend'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget