Bomb Threat Email to ISRO, Evacuation Ordered

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru received a bomb threat through mail on Thursday, prompting a massive security response on Thursday.

Following the alert, police teams, along with bomb squad personnel, rushed to the site and conducted a thorough sanitisation exercise of the premises.

Police and bomb disposal squads immediately launched a thorough search of the premises after the threat was reported. However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the operation.

After completing the search, police declared the bomb threat to be a hoax. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.

This is not the first such incident. Last year, similar bomb threat emails were sent to several schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, triggering panic and security sweeps across those institutions.