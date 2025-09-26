'Begging Bowl': BJP Slams Karnataka Govt For Seeking Azim Premji’s Help On Bengaluru Roads

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken aim at the Congress-led government in Karnataka for turning to Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji for assistance in tackling the city’s civic infrastructure challenges. The criticism comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reached out to Premji amid mounting public anger over pothole-ridden roads and traffic congestion.

Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, alleged that the state leadership was “begging” for help rather than addressing civic issues through its own resources, as per NDTV. He argued that the Congress government was burdening citizens instead of offering solutions.

Azim Premji Declines Govt's Request

The political row was sparked by Premji’s response to Siddaramaiah’s request. In a letter, Premji expressed Wipro’s willingness to partner on projects aimed at improving urban mobility but firmly declined the proposal to open the company’s Sarjapur campus for public vehicle access, as per Jagran. He explained that the facility falls within a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is bound by international service obligations and stringent access restrictions.

Narayanaswamy claimed the government’s outreach reflected depleted financial and administrative capacity. He further suggested that Premji’s refusal should be respected as a “practical” acknowledgment of the limitations posed by SEZ regulations.

In his correspondence, Premji acknowledged the severe traffic congestion plaguing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road near the Iblur junction, which has impacted commuting times and business productivity. While reaffirming Wipro’s commitment to supporting long-term urban solutions, he emphasised that campus access was not a viable option.

"With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges, since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare," Premji said, as per PTI.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On Sept 26-27, 2025: What Residents Need To Know On 7-Hour Outage