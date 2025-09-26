Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru Power Cut On Sept 26-27, 2025: What Residents Need To Know On 7-Hour Outage

Bengaluru residents will experience power outages on September 26-27, 2025, from 10 AM to 5 PM due to KPTCL maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru Power Shutdown On September 26-27, 2025: Bengaluru residents will have to brace for scheduled power interruptions on September 26 and 27, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out essential maintenance work. The electricity supply will be suspended from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in areas under the RMV substation.

Bengaluru Power Cut: September 26, 2025

Localities to be affected include the ISKCON sub-centre area, Mantri Apartment, Talaghattapura, Raghuvanahalli, Gubbalala, Kuvempunagar, V.V. Nagar and V.V. Layout, Balaji Layout, Royal Farm, and nearby neighbourhoods. Residents are advised to plan ahead and minimize the use of high-consumption appliances during the outage.

Bengaluru Power Cut: September 27, 2025

The power cut will impact several other areas, including Ramaiah Hospital and Boys Hostel, Pipeline Road, MSR Nagar, BEL Road, ISRO, and Dollars Colony. Additional affected locations include CPRI Quarters, Sadashivanagar Police Station, AGS Layout, Jaladarshini Layout, A.K. Colony, Sriniketh Apartment, Coffee Day and Pizza Hut opposite Ramaiah Hospital, Narayana Prasad Building, Seenappa Layout, Chikkamaranahalli, and Gauri Apartment.

Authorities have stressed that these measures are part of routine upkeep aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of Bengaluru’s power infrastructure. KPTCL urges residents to exercise caution during the blackout hours and avoid operating essential electrical equipment unless necessary.

During a power outage, residents should ensure that mobile phones and power banks are fully charged beforehand so they remain connected. Using battery-operated lights, lanterns, or candles can help provide illumination safely. It is advisable to avoid operating high-wattage appliances, as sudden power restoration can cause surges that may damage equipment. Planning essential tasks around the scheduled outage can help reduce disruption to daily activities. The electricity corporation has assured that power will be restored promptly once maintenance work is completed, and residents are requested to cooperate and be patient during these necessary operations.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
